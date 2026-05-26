Strike near Qaraoun Dam causes limited damage, with Lebanese authorities saying no direct impact recorded on structure or facilities

Israeli strike hits area near Lebanon’s largest dam in 1st such attack since escalation began Strike near Qaraoun Dam causes limited damage, with Lebanese authorities saying no direct impact recorded on structure or facilities

An Israeli airstrike targeted a road Tuesday adjacent to the Qaraoun Dam in eastern Lebanon, according to Lebanese authorities.

The National Litani River Authority said the strike caused rocks and debris to scatter into the lake from the force of the explosion.

Officials said visible damage was limited to the road and nearby areas, and that no direct damage was recorded to the structure of the dam or its facilities.

The agency said technical teams would inspect the dam and surrounding infrastructure to assess structural safety and determine any possible effects from the strike, which was the first attack in the area since an escalation in attacks in Lebanon began in early March, when the US and Israel started attacks on Iran in late February.

Another Israeli strike earlier Tuesday reportedly targeted a main road near the dam, disrupting traffic and transportation.

The Qaraoun Dam, Lebanon’s largest dam, is in the western Bekaa region and used for irrigation, electricity generation and water storage.