First crew trained for Türkiye’s T-625 GOKBEY helicopter Türkiye’s domestically developed T-625 general-purpose helicopter is set to join Turkish Air Force inventory in October

Türkiye said Tuesday that the first flight crew assigned to the T-625 GOKBEY, a domestically developed general-purpose helicopter set to join the inventory of the Turkish Air Force, has completed its training.

The National Defense Ministry said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal that the crew successfully completed its initial flight training at the facilities of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), which developed the helicopter.

“Another historic step for our national aviation. The first flight crew for our domestically developed and nationally produced general-purpose helicopter, the T-625 GOKBEY, which is preparing to join the Air Force inventory in October, has successfully completed its training at TAI facilities,” the ministry said.

“The personnel who will bring this outstanding platform, a product of Turkish engineering, to the skies in the most effective manner have proudly completed the challenging familiarization process,” it added.

The ministry also shared a photo of the newly trained crew.

