Divers report sightings of species that had become increasingly uncommon in Marmara, including John Dory and several shark species

Rare marine species spotted again off Istanbul in Marmara Sea Divers report sightings of species that had become increasingly uncommon in Marmara, including John Dory and several shark species

Divers exploring waters around Istanbul’s Princes’ Islands have recorded several marine species that had become increasingly rare in the Marmara Sea, offering a glimpse of underwater life in a heavily populated region.

Among the species recently observed were John Dory, spiny dogfish and smooth-hound sharks, along with octopuses, lobsters, rays, corals and numerous other forms of marine life.

The Princes’ Islands, a group of nine islands in the Marmara Sea just south of Istanbul, are among the region’s popular diving areas. Divers have documented a variety of habitats around the islands, from rocky seabeds to deeper waters.



Mehmet Karail, a diving instructor who has been diving in the Marmara for years, said some species that had rarely been seen or had disappeared from their usual diving routes were now being encountered again.

During a recent night dive, divers saw three John Dory at the same time, Karail told Anadolu. They also recorded a spiny dogfish measuring about 60 centimeters (24 inches) and have recently seen smooth-hound sharks more frequently, he said.

Divers have also observed species at different stages of their life cycles, including egg-bearing scorpionfish, which Karail said showed that marine life in the area continues to reproduce.

Sea under pressure

The Marmara Sea is an inland sea connecting the Black Sea and the Aegean Sea through the Bosporus and Dardanelles. Its waters support a range of marine habitats despite intense pressure from Istanbul and other densely populated coastal areas.

Karail said the sea’s different water layers and currents help create varied habitats at different depths. But he also pointed to human pressures, including intensive fishing and urban waste.

He said divers were trying to document the marine life they encounter to raise awareness about the need to protect the Marmara.

“We don't want to tell our children and grandchildren, ‘This used to be the sea,’” Karail said, urging people not to dump waste into the water.