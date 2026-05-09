Europe without Türkiye ‘incomplete, vulnerable in managing crises': President Erdogan Marking Europe Day, Erdogan says global crises require more inclusive EU, stressing Türkiye remains 'essential and indispensable' partner for Europe’s future

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that a European architecture that does not include Türkiye in its rightful place would "remain incomplete and vulnerable in managing crises."

In a message marking Europe Day, Erdogan said the Schuman Declaration, which laid the foundations of European integration, is both a symbol of the EU and a reflection of “the commitment to build a shared future based on peace, cooperation and mutual respect on our continent," according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He noted that the EU’s founding principles, established 76 years ago, are now being tested by multiple global crises, including wars, political instability, and economic challenges.

Erdogan further said the wars, political crises, and economic challenges with global repercussions have made it compulsory for the EU to pursue more inclusive and unifying policies, adding that Türkiye remains an “essential and indispensable” part of this process as a candidate country.

He also emphasized that Türkiye is committed to advancing its relations with the EU on a “win-win basis” based on mutual obligations and a full membership perspective, adding that Ankara expects the bloc to show the same sincere will.

“As we have previously stated, the European Union’s need for Türkiye exceeds Türkiye’s need for the bloc, and this need is expected to grow even further in the future,” he said.

He said he hopes Europe Day will bring peace, prosperity, and solidarity across the region, and extended his best wishes to European peoples and Turkish citizens.