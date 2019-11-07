Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
Turkey, World

NATO chief says Turkey 'key to keeping Europe safe'

Jens Stoltenberg reaffirms Ankara’s important role in NATO

Oliver Towfigh Nia   | 07.11.2019
NATO chief says Turkey 'key to keeping Europe safe'

BERLIN

NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that Turkey is "key to keeping Europe safe."

“From Norway in the north, to Turkey in the south, and the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. in the west. All are key to keeping Europe safe,” Stoltenberg said at the Koerber Foundation when he gave a speech at the Korber Global Leaders Dialogue event in Berlin.

Highlighting Turkey's important role in protecting Europe, Stoltenberg's remarks followed earlier statements by the head of the western military alliance in which he reiterated Ankara's position as "an important NATO ally."

“One must acknowledge that Turkey is an important ally,” Stoltenberg had said in a recent interview with the German weekly Bild am Sonntag.

He had pointed out that Ankara had legitimate security interests.

“In the fight against ISIL [Daesh], Turkey has made crucial contributions for physically destroying the so-called caliphate. Furthermore: No other ally is hosting so many Syrian refugees, 3.6 million in total. And no other NATO ally has suffered more terrorist attacks than Turkey,” Stoltenberg said, using another name for ISIS.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9 to eliminate all terrorist groups from northeastern Syria and create a safe zone along the border, thereby paving the way for the voluntary return of Syrian refugees.

Ankara agreed with Washington on Oct. 17 to pause its operation to allow YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the planned safe zone.

On Oct. 22, Turkey also reached an agreement with Russia on a 10-point plan to force the YPG/PKK group to withdraw from the planned terror-free zone.

