Wimbledon 2026 opens with record prize money, new video review system

The Wimbledon Championships opened Monday in London, launching the 139th edition of tennis’s oldest Grand Slam with record prize money, new officiating technology and major comebacks.

The tournament runs from June 29 to July 12 at the All England Club on grass courts, with 128 players in both the men’s and women’s singles draws. The opening two days are dedicated to first-round matches.

This year’s event features £64.2 million (approximately $85.05) in total prize money, a 20% increase from 2025 and the largest year-on-year rise in Wimbledon history. Singles champions will earn £3.6 million, while first-round losers receive £80,000.

One of the most significant changes this year is the introduction of video review for chair umpire decisions. For the first time in Wimbledon history, players can challenge selected rulings on Centre Court, No. 1 Court, and four additional show courts during singles matches. There is no limit to the number of challenges.

The system applies to specific calls such as “not up,” hindrance and certain point-ending decisions. Electronic line calling remains in place across all courts and cannot be challenged, but visual indicators have been added to scoreboards to display out and fault calls.

The tournament has a heat rule in place, allowing players to request a 10-minute break in singles matches when the heat stress index reaches or exceeds 30.1 degrees Celsius.

The men’s draw begins without one of its biggest stars. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn due to a wrist injury and has not competed since April.

His absence strengthens the position of defending champion Jannik Sinner, who enters the tournament as the leading favorite after winning the title in 2025. However, analysts expect strong competition from other top-ranked players and former champions on the fast grass surface.

One of the most closely watched storylines is the return of Serena Williams, who has accepted a wildcard entry and is competing in singles for the first time since 2022. The 23-time Grand Slam champion is scheduled to play her opening match in the first round on Tuesday.

Turkish player Zeynep Sonmez also advanced to the second round after defeating American Ann Li in her opening match, continuing her rise as the country’s leading presence in women’s tennis. She made history last year by becoming the first Turkish player to reach the third round at Wimbledon.