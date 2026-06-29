Brazil to face either Norway or Ivory Coast in next round

Brazil clinch last-minute victory over Japan to advance to Round of 16 Brazil to face either Norway or Ivory Coast in next round

Brazil clinched a late 2-1 victory against Japan to advance to the Round of 16 from the Round of 32 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Houston Stadium in the US.

Japan frustrated Brazil throughout the first half with a disciplined 5-4-1 defensive shape, leaving little space for the Selecao to exploit, particularly down the flanks. Brazil dominated possession but struggled to move the ball quickly enough to break down the Samurai Blue.

The breakthrough came in the 29th minute when Kaishu Sano intercepted a misplaced pass from Danilo before surging forward and drilling a low strike from outside the box beyond Alisson. It was Sano's first international goal and gave Japan a deserved lead.

Japan, still searching for their first-ever World Cup knockout victory, went into the break 45 minutes away from making history. Carlo Ancelotti's side faced a major challenge after being outdone by Sano's clinical finish in an absorbing first half.

Brazil emerged after the interval with far greater intensity, repeatedly threatening from wide areas and delivering dangerous crosses into the penalty box. Their pressure was rewarded in the 56th minute when Casemiro rose at the back post to head Gabriel Magalhaes' cross past Zion Suzuki, bringing the Selecao level to the delight of the Brazilian supporters in Houston.

With extra time looming, Brazil delivered a heartbreaking late blow. In the 90+5th minute, Bruno Guimaraes drove towards the edge of the area before slipping a perfectly weighted pass into Gabriel Martinelli, who squeezed his shot past Suzuki despite the goalkeeper getting a hand to it. The late winner ended Japan's dream run and sent Brazil into the next round.

As Japan leaves the tournament, Brazil will face either Norway or Ivory Coast in the Round of 16.