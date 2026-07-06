Bellingham scores twice before Kane seals England's win by converting late penalty

England beat Mexico 3-2, securing spot in World Cup quarterfinals Bellingham scores twice before Kane seals England's win by converting late penalty

England defeated Mexico 3-2 in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match Sunday in Mexico City, securing their place in the tournament’s quarterfinals.

Mexico dominated the opening stages, but Jude Bellingham scored in the 36th and 38th minutes to give England a 2-0 lead.

Julian Quinones pulled one back with a free kick after England conceded a foul, cutting the deficit to 2-1 before the break.

England's task became more difficult after Jarell Quansah was sent off with a red card following a video review, reducing the team to 10 men for the final 40 minutes, including stoppage time.

However, Harry Kane converted a penalty in the 60th minute, firing into the bottom-left corner to give England a 3-1 lead.

In the 69th minute, Raul Jimenez converted a penalty, blasting his shot into the left side of the net to cut England's lead to 3-2.

With Mexico -- one of the tournament’s three hosts -- eliminated, England are set to take on Norway on Saturday in Miami.

The World Cup is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. It is the first edition to feature 48 teams. The tournament concludes on July 19. Argentina is the defending champion.