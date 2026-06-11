‘We are all optimistic. I know they will reach the farthest stage and make us happy,’ Anan Belhamissi told Anadolu

Algerian fans see World Cup run ‘within reach’ as tournament opens ‘We are all optimistic. I know they will reach the farthest stage and make us happy,’ Anan Belhamissi told Anadolu

Algeria drawn in Group J alongside defending champion Argentina, Austria and Jordan

Algerian football fans sound optimistic that their national team can deliver a standout performance at the 2026 World Cup.

Some predict that the Algerian team, nicknamed the Desert Warriors, could reach the semifinals of the tournament, citing a cohesive group of players competing in some of the top-level leagues.

The 23rd edition of the World Cup is set to open on Thursday in the US, Canada and Mexico, featuring 48 teams divided into 12 groups competing in 104 matches over 39 days.

Algeria is drawn into Group J alongside Argentina, Austria and Jordan. The team will open its campaign against World Cup champion Argentina on June 17.

“We are all optimistic. I know they will reach the farthest stage and make us happy,” Anani Belhamissi, in his 60s, told Anadolu.

He said the team enjoys strong support and motivation from the Algerian people, “starting with the presidency of the republic and all the fans.”

“They are backed by more than 40 million Algerians. We trust them, and they will qualify from the first round comfortably,” Belhamissi added.

Algeria is making its fourth World Cup appearance after playing in the tournament in Mexico in 1986, South Africa in 2010, and Brazil in 2014.

Semifinals

Mohamed Kenfoud is also optimistic about his national team.

“Algeria has a team of high-level players,” he told Anadolu.

Kenfoud said he does not rule out Algeria reaching the World Cup semifinals and achieving a better result than Morocco did in the last editin of the tournament four years ago.

In Qatar, Morocco became the first Arab and African team to reach the semifinals in the World Cup history, finishing fourth.

Omar Shellabi said Algeria has its best generation of players, with squad members competing in top-level leagues. He said the team has the ability and tactics to go far.

By contrast, young fan Fares Cherfaoui appeared less optimistic and ruled out reaching the semifinals.

Cherfaoui said it is difficult to predict the results, pointing to fierce competition and advanced levels, especially among European and Latin American teams.

Samir Bourbika, an elderly fan, said Algeria has the experience and background needed “to put itself in a good position to make Algerians happy.”

The World Cup is considered the strongest and largest tournament for national football teams. It will be played for the first time with 48 teams, after previous editions featured 32 teams through the Qatar tournament.

The opening match will be played Thursday between Mexico and South Africa at Mexico’s Azteca Stadium, while the final will be played July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New York.

*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul