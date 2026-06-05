Several Republicans join Democrats in backing $1.8 billion for Kyiv and sanctions package targeting Russian energy

US House passes Ukraine aid and Russia sanctions bill Several Republicans join Democrats in backing $1.8 billion for Kyiv and sanctions package targeting Russian energy

The US House of Representatives approved legislation Thursday to send $1.8 billion in additional aid to Ukraine and tighten sanctions on Russia.

The measure passed 226-195, with 18 Republicans joining Democrats to form a bipartisan majority.

The bill was led by Rep. Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Its backers say it would provide significant support for Ukraine while expanding sanctions on Russia’s oil and gas sector and increasing restrictions on financial institutions that do business with Russia.

The measure will now head to the Senate, where it would need at least 60 votes to advance. Even if it clears that hurdle, it would still have to survive a likely veto threat from US President Donald Trump.

