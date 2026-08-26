'We are preparing another fairly large exchange; the lists are being finalized,' Russia’s human rights commissioner tells Tass

Russia, Ukraine preparing new major prisoner exchange: Report 'We are preparing another fairly large exchange; the lists are being finalized,' Russia’s human rights commissioner tells Tass

Russia and Ukraine are preparing another major prisoner exchange, with officials from both sides working to finalize lists of people who could be released, Russia's state news agency Tass said Wednesday.

Yana Lantratova, Russia’s Commissioner for Human Rights, said preparations were underway for the exchange.

“We are preparing another fairly large exchange; the lists are being finalized,” Lantratova told Tass.

The last major prisoner exchange was on Aug. 19, when Russia and Ukraine each exchanged 103 servicemen following mediation from the United Arab Emirates.

Prisoner exchanges have remained one of the few areas of practical cooperation between Moscow and Kyiv during the armed conflict that began in 2022.