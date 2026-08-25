Spokesman Peskov accuses Finnish president, British premier of ‘deceiving their voters by saying that Russia could be defeated’

Kremlin says no talks planned with US envoys this week Spokesman Peskov accuses Finnish president, British premier of ‘deceiving their voters by saying that Russia could be defeated’

The Kremlin said Tuesday that no talks between Moscow and US envoys are planned this week, as Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations remain stalled.

“No, there are no such plans,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a press briefing.

Citing sources, Russian state news agency Tass reported in early August that a visit by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner could take place within a week to 10 days in an effort to revive Ukraine peace talks, which Moscow and Kyiv have said stalled as Washington shifted its focus to the Iran war.

On Aug. 14, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said President Vladimir Putin was ready to meet the two US envoys if they traveled to Moscow, but stressed that what mattered were the proposals they would bring.

Witkoff and Kushner last visited Moscow to meet Putin in late January.

At the press briefing, Peskov also said statements by Western politicians, particularly Finnish President Alexander Stubb and successive British premiers, including Prime Minister Andy Burnham, indicated a continued “aggressive” stance toward Russia.

“They want the war to continue. They're deceiving their voters, telling them that Russia could be defeated. … And they apparently refuse to acknowledge the realities on the ground,” Peskov said.

He reaffirmed Russia’s opposition to the deployment of NATO military contingents in Ukraine and rejected the idea of a “free economic zone” in the Donbas region.

Asked about reports that a US military plane landed in Moscow on Tuesday morning, Peskov said: “No, I don't have such information.”

According to Flightradar24 data, a US Air Force C-17A Globemaster III flew from the Latvian capital Riga to Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport after arriving two days earlier from Camp Springs in the US, near Joint Base Andrews.

US authorities have not commented on the report.