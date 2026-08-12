Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova says Moscow prepared to release 224 Ukrainians in exchange for its own citizens

Russia says Ukraine refuses to take back its citizens in proposed prisoner exchanges Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova says Moscow prepared to release 224 Ukrainians in exchange for its own citizens

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said Wednesday that Moscow had offered Kyiv three exchange lists over the past month, “but Ukraine refuses to take back its own citizens.”

In a statement on Telegram, Lantratova said Russia is ready to resume prisoner exchanges with Ukraine and has proposed several lists of Ukrainian citizens to be exchanged for Russian nationals held by Kyiv, but accused Ukraine of delaying the process.

According to the statement, Russia has already agreed on a list of 224 Ukrainian citizens whom it is prepared to hand over.

“We are ready to give them tomorrow morning for one reason -- to bring back our own,” the commissioner said.

Moscow said it is seeking the return of Russian nationals from the Donetsk and Lugansk regions and Crimea whom it says have been held in Ukrainian captivity since 2014 and 2022.

It rejected Ukrainian claims that Russia was refusing to include those people in exchange lists, saying the names published by Kyiv were included in Moscow’s proposals.

“We have not abandoned anyone. We are fighting for everyone,” Lantratova said, adding that Moscow was ready to consider different exchange formats.

Russia also published a list of Ukrainian citizens it says it is prepared to hand over in exchange for Russian nationals.

The latest dispute comes amid continuing efforts by Moscow and Kyiv to maintain the prisoner-exchange process despite the broader conflict.

Russian officials have previously said that exchanges involve negotiations over specific lists and categories of detainees, while both sides have repeatedly accused each other of obstructing the process.