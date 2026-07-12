Moscow and Kyiv claim attacks on oil, port and transport infrastructure in latest overnight cross-border assaults

6 killed, several injured as Russia, Ukraine continue to target each other Moscow and Kyiv claim attacks on oil, port and transport infrastructure in latest overnight cross-border assaults

At least six people were killed, and several others were injured in overnight attacks in Russia and Ukraine, as both sides exchanged long-range strikes and issued accounts of the damage inflicted on the other side.

In Russia, one man was killed, and three other people were injured, including a child, in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Syzran oil refinery in the Samara region, regional Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said.

Separately, authorities in the Belgorod region said a 13-year-old boy who had been critically wounded in a Ukrainian drone strike on the town of Grayvoron died in the hospital despite doctors' efforts to save his life.

Ukrainian authorities, meanwhile, said three people were killed in Russia's overnight attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Another civilian was killed, and two others were injured in the city of Kherson, according to local officials.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that its armed forces carried out overnight group strikes with long-range air-launched precision weapons and attack drones.

According to the ministry, the strikes targeted port infrastructure in Odesa and Chornomorsk in the Odesa region that was being used to unload and store military cargoes and fuel, as well as vessels transporting such supplies to Ukrainian ports.

The ministry said the strikes hit military cargo handling and storage facilities and the logistics center of the Odtrans transport company at the Port of Odesa, as well as cargo terminal infrastructure and fuel storage tanks at the Port of Chornomorsk.

It also said two dry cargo ships, a ferry delivering supplies for the Ukrainian military, and a patrol boat providing security were struck in Chornomorsk.

Ukraine's General Staff, for its part, said Ukrainian forces struck the Syzran oil refinery in Russia's Samara region, 10 tankers, and four ferries in the Sea of Azov, as well as a fuel train.

The General Staff also said it managed to hit an oil-processing unit at the NOVATEK Ust-Luga complex.

The claims made by the Russian and Ukrainian militaries could not be independently verified.