Russia, Ukraine report multiple casualties following overnight strikes Russia, Ukraine exchange airstrikes overnight, with both sides reporting damage

Russia and Ukraine on Saturday reported multiple casualties following overnight air raids.

A sailor was killed when Ukrainian drones attacked four civilian vessels in Russia's Taganrog Bay overnight, Rostov Gov. Yury Slyusar said on the Russian social media platform Max.

"Today, vessels in the Taganrog Bay once again came under a drone attack. A tragedy occurred -- a sailor aboard a civilian technical vessel was killed," he said.

On the Ukrainian side, Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa regional military administration, said two people were killed in a Russian missile strike.

"According to preliminary information, two people were killed as a result of the missile strike on Odesa. One other person, a 24-year-old man, suffered shrapnel wounds," Kiper said.

In a separate statement on Telegram, Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces claimed they had struck at least 25 vessels in the Sea of Azov, while Ukraine's General Staff said 21 tankers were hit.

Separately, Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces carried out an overnight strike on Ukrainian military-industrial facilities in Kyiv and Odesa.

"Overnight, the Russian armed forces carried out group strikes using long-range precision-guided ground- and air-launched weapons, as well as drones. As a result, enterprises of Ukraine's military industry in Kyiv involved in the production and storage of medium- and long-range unmanned aerial vehicles were hit," it said.

Moscow said the strikes also targeted port infrastructure in the cities of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Izmail.

According to the ministry, the targets included Aerodron, which manufactures heavy long-range drones, and Fanplit, which assembles and stores drones while operating under the cover of a plywood and furniture manufacturer.

The ministry said Russian forces had taken control of the settlement of Bachevsk in Ukraine's Sumy region.

Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram that Russia launched more than 120 drones and 12 missiles overnight, about half of them ballistic.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine expects its partners to deliver military assistance packages agreed upon at the recent NATO summit.

Neither side's claims could be independently verified.