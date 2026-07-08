NATO leaders posed for a family photo before Erdogan and NATO chief Rutte deliver welcoming remarks

Turkish President Erdogan welcomes NATO leaders at summit in Ankara NATO leaders posed for a family photo before Erdogan and NATO chief Rutte deliver welcoming remarks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday welcomed leaders attending the 36th NATO summit in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan and Secretary-General Mark Rutte greeted each head of state or government, including US President Donald Trump, as they arrived at the venue at the presidential complex.

The NATO leaders posed for a family photo before Erdogan and Rutte delivered welcoming remarks.

The steps taken in terms of the decision to increase defense investments, and the alliance’s efforts in the areas of deterrence and defense will be addressed at the summit.

The leaders will also exchange views on threats, risks and challenges against the Euro-Atlantic geography, and address the situation in Ukraine and the developments occurring in the south of the alliance.

During the summit, Erdogan called for the removal of restrictions on defense cooperation among NATO allies.

"Restrictions between allies regarding defense cooperation, particularly in the defense industry, should be lifted," Erdogan said.

Erdogan stressed that even as European allies assume greater responsibility for the continent's defense, they should avoid policies that could weaken NATO's unity or transatlantic ties.

"As European allies take on greater responsibility for the defense of the continent, we must refrain from measures that could undermine the alliance's cohesion and transatlantic relations," he said.

Erdogan held meetings with some of his fellow leaders, including his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of the summit.

Later, he signed a commemorative artwork alongside other world leaders attending the summit.

Türkiye – a member of NATO for over 70 years – joined the alliance in 1952.