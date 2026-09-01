Any significant change in the regional balance inevitably generates reactions. But it would be premature to assume that Mecca will automatically produce an opposing formal alliance

Beyond the Mecca Agreement: The emerging architecture of regional security Any significant change in the regional balance inevitably generates reactions. But it would be premature to assume that Mecca will automatically produce an opposing formal alliance

Dr. Khaled Mohammed Batarfi is an Assistant Professor at Al-Faisal University in Saudi Arabia.

The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement signed by Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan on Aug. 7, 2026 may eventually be remembered less for the three countries that founded it than for the security architecture it set in motion.

Its most striking provision is straightforward: an armed attack against one member is to be regarded as an attack against all. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has compared the principle technically to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty. Yet reducing the Mecca Agreement to an "Islamic NATO" would be misleading. NATO emerged from the particular strategic circumstances of post-war Europe, under American leadership and against an identifiable adversary. The Mecca Agreement has emerged from a very different environment: a multipolar region in which states increasingly seek greater strategic autonomy while maintaining multiple, sometimes competing, international partnerships.

The agreement is therefore better understood not as the finished product of a new military bloc, but as the possible foundation of a new model of regional security.

Its three founders bring exceptionally complementary assets to the table. Saudi Arabia contributes economic weight, political influence and a strategic location connecting the Gulf, Red Sea and wider Arab world. Türkiye brings one of the region's largest and most experienced armed forces, NATO experience and an increasingly sophisticated defense industry. Pakistan contributes a large, battle-tested military establishment, extensive strategic experience and, uniquely among Muslim-majority states, nuclear weapons. But military capabilities alone do not make an alliance. The real test begins after the signing ceremony.

From declaration to deterrence

The immediate challenge for the Mecca Agreement is institutionalization. Türkiye has already indicated that the agreement will establish high-level political and military coordination involving foreign and defense ministers and senior military commanders. Plans also envisage joint exercises across land, sea and air, cooperation in cyber capabilities, unmanned systems, electronic warfare and artificial intelligence, and greater integration in defense production and technology transfer. A secretariat is expected to be established in Saudi Arabia. These details matter more than dramatic comparisons with NATO.

Collective defense becomes credible only when political commitments are supported by mechanisms capable of implementing them. The three countries will eventually have to address intelligence sharing, command and control, interoperability, contingency planning, air and missile defense, logistics, maritime security and the procedures governing consultation during a crisis. Most importantly, they must clarify what constitutes an attack triggering collective action and what form that action might take.

An alliance does not necessarily require every member to enter every war fought by another member. Political support, intelligence, logistics, weapons, air defense, naval deployment or direct military intervention represent very different levels of commitment. The credibility of the Mecca Agreement will depend on whether its members can develop sufficient clarity without surrendering the strategic flexibility that made the agreement politically possible in the first place. That is particularly important because Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan do not have identical threat perceptions.

Pakistan’s security priorities are heavily influenced by its relationship with India. Türkiye’s strategic concerns extend from Syria and Iraq to the Eastern Mediterranean and Black Sea. Saudi Arabia’s immediate security environment includes the Gulf, Yemen, the Red Sea and threats from missiles, drones and non-state actors. The strength of the agreement will therefore lie not in pretending that these interests are identical, but in determining where they converge.

Enlargement: Egypt first?

The next question is whether three will become four or eventually considerably more. Egypt is the most obvious candidate.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has publicly raised the possibility of Egyptian participation, while Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has described Cairo as a natural partner. Egypt already participates with Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan in the emerging four-country consultation framework known as the R4. Strategically, Egyptian participation would significantly change the character of the agreement.

Egypt controls the Suez Canal and sits at the junction of the Mediterranean, Red Sea, Africa and Arab Middle East. It possesses the Arab world’s largest population and one of its largest military establishments. Its accession would also transform the Mecca Agreement from a trilateral arrangement linking three major non-contiguous powers into a security framework containing two of the central Arab states.

Yet Cairo has reasons for caution. Egypt has traditionally guarded its freedom of action and maintains important relationships with the US, Europe and other regional actors. Joining a collective-defense treaty carries obligations substantially greater than participating in political consultation or joint exercises.

Beyond Egypt, several Arab states could develop closer relationships with the new framework. Gulf countries such as Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain, together with Jordan, already maintain substantial defense relationships with one or more of the three founders. But enlargement need not follow a NATO-style process in which every partner becomes a full treaty member. The Mecca framework could instead develop in concentric circles. At its center would be states accepting the collective-defense commitment. Around them could emerge associate partners participating in military exercises, maritime security, intelligence cooperation or air and missile defense. A wider circle could involve defense-industrial cooperation, training, counterterrorism and strategic consultation. This may ultimately prove more effective than rapid expansion.

The success of the Mecca Agreement should not be measured primarily by how many flags are added to it, but by how much genuine political and military integration develops beneath those flags.

Will the Mecca Agreement create an opposing bloc?

Any significant change in the regional balance inevitably generates reactions. But it would be premature to assume that the Mecca Agreement will automatically produce an opposing formal alliance. The Middle East today is not organized into two clearly defined camps.

Iran is the most obvious state whose strategic calculations will be affected. Yet the founders have repeatedly emphasized that the agreement is defensive and is not directed against Iran or any particular country. This distinction should not be dismissed as diplomatic language. Saudi Arabia has an interest in maintaining deterrence while preserving channels with Tehran, and neither Türkiye nor Pakistan has an interest in turning a collective-defense arrangement into a sectarian Sunni-Shia confrontation. If Tehran eventually perceives the agreement as threatening, its response is also unlikely to reproduce the Mecca structure. Iran historically relies on a combination of its own missile and military capabilities, bilateral relationships and networks of aligned armed actors. Its counterbalancing strategy may therefore remain asymmetric rather than treaty-based.

A second strategic reaction could develop around Israel. Israel will inevitably examine the implications of deeper military coordination among Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan, particularly if the arrangement expands into air defense, missile capabilities, advanced weapons production and intelligence cooperation. But here again, automatic bloc formation should not be assumed. Türkiye and Israel have profound political disagreements. Saudi Arabia has its own strategic calculations. Pakistan does not recognize Israel. Egypt and Jordan, if associated with the agreement, already have peace treaties with it. These differences illustrate why the emerging regional order cannot easily be divided into two military camps.

India represents another important variable. New Delhi has already indicated that it is assessing the implications of the Mecca Agreement for its national security and regional stability. Pakistan’s membership naturally gives India reason to examine the agreement carefully. But Saudi Arabia simultaneously maintains an important strategic and economic partnership with India, and Riyadh has little interest in importing the India-Pakistan confrontation into its broader foreign policy.

This points towards a larger conclusion: the most likely response to the Mecca Agreement may not be the creation of a rival alliance at all. Instead, regional and international powers are likely to hedge. States will strengthen some partnerships while preserving others. They will cooperate with one country on energy, another on security, another on technology and perhaps another on diplomacy. The result will be overlapping networks rather than a new bipolar Middle East.

The American question

Perhaps the most consequential question surrounding the agreement is what it says about the future American role in the region. It would be easy – but mistaken – to interpret the Mecca Agreement simply as evidence that Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan are moving away from the US.

All three retain substantial relationships with Washington. Türkiye remains a NATO member. Saudi-American defense cooperation remains extensive, while Pakistan has a long and complicated history of military cooperation with the US. Turkish officials have explicitly stated that the new agreement is intended to complement existing alliances rather than replace them.

US President Donald Trump’s reaction is particularly significant. Writing on Truth Social on August 16, Trump said he was “very happy” to see Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan sign the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement. He described it as a “BIG, BOLD, AND IMPORTANT FIRST STEP” and presented it positively as evidence of countries in the region assuming greater responsibility for their own defense. The significance of Trump’s statement goes beyond its enthusiastic language. It provides a clear indication of presidential-level American political approval of the new arrangement. It also challenges the assumption that Washington must necessarily regard greater regional strategic autonomy as a threat to American influence.

On the contrary, an architecture in which capable regional partners assume a greater share of responsibility for their own defense can complement rather than replace their strategic relationships with the US. What is changing, therefore, is something subtler.

For decades, much of the regional security architecture rested on an implicit division of labor: local states maintained their national forces, but the ultimate strategic guarantee came from an external great power, principally the US. That model has been under increasing pressure.

Regional governments have experienced wars, attacks on infrastructure, disruptions to maritime routes and uncertainty about the timing and extent of outside intervention. At the same time, countries such as Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have developed greater indigenous military, technological and diplomatic capabilities. The logical consequence is not necessarily the departure of America. It is the diversification of security.

Indeed, Trump’s response suggests that the emerging order need not be understood as post-American, but rather as less dependent on America – with Washington itself prepared to welcome greater regional responsibility for collective security.

Regional powers increasingly want strong relationships with Washington without total dependence on Washington. They also seek economic ties with China, diplomatic engagement with Russia and Europe, and stronger security partnerships among themselves. The Mecca Agreement fits this emerging pattern.

Where friction could emerge

The greatest danger to the agreement may therefore come not from an opposing alliance but from disagreements within its own strategic geography.

A future India-Pakistan confrontation would test Saudi and Turkish interpretations of collective defense. A confrontation involving Türkiye in Syria or elsewhere could raise similar questions in Islamabad and Riyadh. Renewed attacks against Saudi territory by non-state actors would force the members to determine whether proxy warfare qualifies as an armed attack under the agreement.

Iran presents another test. The members share an interest in preventing attacks against their territory and in deterring destabilizing behavior, but they also share an interest in avoiding a major regional war.

Israel could become an even more complex issue. The Palestinian question generates considerable convergence among the three societies and governments, but their diplomatic and strategic relationships with Israel are far from identical. These are not arguments against the agreement. They are the normal problems that arise when political declarations become security institutions.

Indeed, managing these differences may become one of the Mecca Agreement's most valuable functions. An alliance is not merely a mechanism for fighting together. Properly designed, it is also a mechanism through which states consult one another, restrain escalation and prevent the security decisions of one member from unexpectedly dragging others into conflict.

Beyond the age of exclusive alliances

The Mecca Agreement therefore should not be judged by whether it becomes another NATO. It probably will not – and does not need to. Its historical significance could lie elsewhere.

The emerging international order increasingly gives middle and regional powers greater room to organize their own security arrangements. Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan are large enough to influence their respective regions, but none can independently construct a stable security order stretching from South Asia through the Gulf and Red Sea to the Mediterranean. Together, however, they create an unusual strategic bridge.

If Egypt eventually joins, and if other Arab and Muslim states develop structured relationships around the agreement, that bridge could become the foundation of something substantially larger: not a rigid military bloc and certainly not a sectarian alliance, but a network of regional deterrence.

Such an arrangement would neither eliminate American influence nor necessarily challenge Western alliances. Trump’s welcoming reaction reinforces that distinction. Greater regional self-reliance and continued strategic partnership with Washington need not be contradictory objectives.

Instead, the agreement could reflect a transition from a system in which regional security was overwhelmingly guaranteed from outside to one in which regional states assume a greater share of responsibility themselves. That distinction may ultimately prove to be the most important consequence of the Mecca Agreement.

The geopolitical question after the Mecca Agreement is therefore not simply who will join. It is whether the agreement can reconcile collective security with strategic autonomy; whether it can deter aggression without creating new confrontation; and whether states with different interests can build enough common ground to manage an increasingly fragmented regional order. If it succeeds, the Mecca Agreement may represent something more consequential than the birth of another alliance. It may mark the beginning of a regional security architecture in which outside powers remain important—but are no longer indispensable to every equation.

*Opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Anadolu.