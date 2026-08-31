The main priority for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization going forward should not be further expansion, but rather converting its sheer size into actual power.

Evaluating 25 years of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization: Türkiye at Bishkek Summit The main priority for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization going forward should not be further expansion, but rather converting its sheer size into actual power.

Prof. Dr. Ilyas Kemaloglu is a faculty member in the Department of History at Marmara University.

On Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek, will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit. The Nomad Games will also take place in Kyrgyzstan alongside the event. As the organization celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, participation is expected at the highest levels. The summit's significance is further highlighted by the attendance of member state leaders, most notably from Russia, China, and India, alongside UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who are also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings.

The founding and expansion of the SCO

Founded in 2001 by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan, the SCO was viewed from the start, particularly in the West, as a counterweight to NATO. These suspicions grew because the organization's inception coincided with the rising global influence of Russia and China, alongside Moscow's deep frustration over NATO's continued expansion following the collapse of the Warsaw Pact.

However, Russian and Chinese officials have consistently maintained that the SCO is neither an alternative to NATO nor an adversary to any other power. China, uneasy with such comparisons, has instead viewed the organization from the beginning primarily as a vehicle for expanding its influence across Central Asia.

Russia, which already manages political and economic relations with former Soviet states via the CIS, and military ties through the CSTO, never intended for the SCO to be a merely benign cultural and economic forum, even if it falls short of being a direct NATO equivalent. This strategic vision led to the 2017 inclusion of India and Pakistan, two nuclear-armed rivals. Furthermore, with the recent accession of Iran in 2023 and Belarus in 2024, the organization has increasingly coalesced into a bloc of nations openly at odds with the West. Alongside its full members, the SCO now engages 15 dialogue partners, prominently including Türkiye, Egypt, Azerbaijan, and Saudi Arabia, as well as two observer states.

Why is the SCO important and for whom?

Although Russia and China have held differing views on the SCO since its inception, both have successfully used the organization to strengthen their positions in Eurasia and continue to do so. Furthermore, the SCO and its member states have enabled Moscow to break the international isolation imposed by the West. Despite all underlying issues, bringing together three of the world's major players, Russia, China, and India, adds strength to all member countries.

Consequently, the Turkic republics and Tajikistan use the organization to more easily maintain cooperation with the region's most important powers, such as China, Russia, and India. Despite everything, they view the SCO as a "security umbrella" against external threats. The same can be said for Pakistan and Iran. India, however, views its SCO membership as an opportunity to diminish China's growing influence in the region. Ultimately, each member actually has different aims and intentions regarding the SCO. This fact, combined with the organization's continued expansion, makes its functioning difficult.

How far has the SCO come?

First and foremost, the SCO has created a robust platform for dialogue among Eurasia's most vital nations throughout these 25 years. The total population of its member states is approximately 3.5 billion. When considering the geographic expanse, total population, natural resources, and the nuclear and military capabilities of its members, the SCO undoubtedly stands as one of the world's significant geopolitical formations with immense potential.

The organization has played a key role in resolving or mitigating border and security disputes, primarily between Russia and China, but also among other members. It has undeniably fostered greater cooperation in counter-terrorism, energy, trade, and transportation, thereby reducing the risk of conflict in the region.

On the other hand, while the SCO's establishment and subsequent expansion garnered significant attention, these developments coincided with a period when international organizations were generally losing their global prominence. Furthermore, the bloc has failed to achieve EU-level economic integration, nor has it adopted a military principle dictating that "an attack on one member means an attack on the others." Collectively, these issues stand as major obstacles preventing the organization from achieving greater success.

The Bishkek Summit: Together for sustainable peace, development, and prosperity

Although the global influence of international organizations, including the UN, is decreasing, and the SCO "has ultimately failed to evolve into the entity expected of it," the bloc continues to expand its membership and broaden its scope of activities. The Bishkek Summit exemplifies this trajectory, reflected in both its high-level attendance and its ambitious agenda.

Member states at the summit are slated to discuss nuclear and energy security, anti-drug trafficking efforts, a unified stance on climate change, and a joint artificial intelligence policy. Consequently, the agenda moves well beyond the traditional security issues that have historically defined the SCO. Additionally, plans to adopt English as an official language, alongside Chinese and Russian, aim to significantly streamline the organization's bureaucratic operations.

While the launch of an independent payment system and the SCO Development Bank remain key talking points, these initiatives were actually approved at last year's summit. Translating these decisions into practice, however, remains highly challenging. Beyond the looming threat of Western sanctions against participating states, the question of which base currency to adopt continues to spark intense debate. Nevertheless, successfully implementing a common financial framework would substantially elevate both the organization's global status and its functional capacity.

The "SCO+" session features an agenda just as dense as the main member states' summit. A central topic of discussion will be the UN's role in building a just and multipolar world order. Notably, on issues concerning Iran and Palestine, the UN, much like other international organizations, has proven largely ineffective.

Bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit

The Bishkek Summit will also serve as a crucial hub for bilateral diplomacy. Russian President Vladimir Putin, for instance, is scheduled to meet with nine world leaders, with his talks with Erdogan ranking among the most significant. A primary agenda item will undoubtedly be the recent attacks on Turkish vessels and the broader challenge of ensuring safe navigation in the Black Sea. Erdogan is expected to offer to continue Ankara's mediation efforts. According to the Kremlin, the two leaders will also review energy, trade, and tourism, the foundational pillars of Russian-Turkish relations. This is because, despite their ongoing multifaceted cooperation, relations between the two countries are notably cooler than they were about five years ago, reflecting broader developments in the international arena.

It is highly probable they will also discuss reciprocal state visits, a step deemed necessary for the future trajectory of bilateral ties. Additionally, Putin's meetings with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in light of Yerevan distancing from Moscow, will be among the summit's most closely watched encounters.

Future of the SCO

Starting on Kyrgyzstan's Independence Day, the SCO Summit will serve as a weeklong platform where vital international issues are discussed and bilateral meetings are held. Following this summit, Kyrgyzstan will hand over the organization's presidency to Pakistan.

As the Bishkek Summit will demonstrate, the SCO has transformed from a regional security framework founded 25 years ago by Russia, China, and three Turkestan republics into a vast organization where global affairs and regional cooperation are debated. However, persistent disputes among member states, the continued failure to adopt a common currency, and the inability to fully implement security guarantees, as seen in the case of Iran, show that integration and cooperation are not progressing at the desired pace or level. Therefore, the main priority for the SCO going forward should not be further expansion, but rather converting its sheer size into actual power.

Nevertheless, the organization will undoubtedly maintain its 25-year track record of cooperation in fields such as energy, trade, transportation, digitalization, and security. Alongside BRICS, the SCO will continue to stand as an alternative power to Western-centric institutions.

*Opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Anadolu.