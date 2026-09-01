Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warns ‘harsh punishment awaits the aggressors’ after US announces renewed strikes

US ‘will regret’ new attacks on Iran, says IRGC Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warns ‘harsh punishment awaits the aggressors’ after US announces renewed strikes

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned Tuesday that the US “will regret its new attacks” after American forces began striking its targets in Iran.

“A harsh punishment awaits the aggressors,” IRGC spokesman Sardar Mohebi said, according to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency.

Mohebi’s remarks came shortly after the US Central Command announced that American forces had begun striking IRGC targets in Iran.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have remained high since the war began with strikes on Iran in late February.

A framework deal was signed in June through Pakistani and Qatari mediation.

The US began a two-week bombing campaign in July and reimposed a naval blockade after differences over navigation in the strait.