US president warns Iran of ‘much harder and higher’ response if Tehran retaliates

Trump says US launches ‘large and powerful’ strikes near Strait of Hormuz US president warns Iran of ‘much harder and higher’ response if Tehran retaliates

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that American forces were striking Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz, warning Tehran against retaliation.

“The United States is, as we speak, striking Iranian Targets near the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump described the strikes as “large and powerful” and said they were retaliation for what he called Iran’s “failed attempt” to plant sea mines in the strait.

He also cited an Iranian missile attack on a US base in Jordan, saying Iran had fired eight missiles and that they were “all successfully knocked down.”

Trump warned that any Iranian retaliation would prompt a heavier US response.

“If the failed Nation of Iran retaliates for this very justified attack, they will be hit again at a much harder and higher level,” he said.

Trump added that a larger attack was “waiting in the wings” and claimed it would leave “very little” of Iran.

Earlier Tuesday, the US Central Command said American forces had begun striking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targets in Iran.

The command said the strikes followed “attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members deployed to the region.”