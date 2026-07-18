Attacks target Sirik city in Iran’s southern Hormozgan province near Strait of Hormuz

US warplanes launch multiple missile strikes on southern Iran Attacks target Sirik city in Iran’s southern Hormozgan province near Strait of Hormuz

US warplanes carried out multiple missile strikes on several locations in Sirik, a city in southern Iran, on Saturday afternoon, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

Tasnim’s correspondent in Sirik reported the strikes occurred at 12.30 pm, 4.30 pm and 4.40 pm local time.

The US has targeted Sirik several times in recent days, causing damage, according to Tasnim.

Sirik is located in Iran’s southern Hormozgan province near the Strait of Hormuz.