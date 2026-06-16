Shelters down 10,000 in 4 days as fighting eases following announcement of US-Iran understanding to end war, says UN spokesman

UN says some displaced Lebanese ‘cautiously’ return home as it records drop in airspace violations Shelters down 10,000 in 4 days as fighting eases following announcement of US-Iran understanding to end war, says UN spokesman

The UN said Tuesday that some displaced Lebanese families have begun “cautiously” returning home following the announcement of a memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran to end military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters that Lebanese authorities reported the number of displaced in collective shelters dropped by approximately 10,000 in the last four days, from around 134,000 Friday to roughly 124,000 as of Tuesday, with about 2,700 leaving shelters Monday.

Dujarric cautioned, however, that "it remains unclear whether these movements represent temporary returns to assess homes and property or more sustained returns."

Violence has decreased since Sunday, but Dujarric noted that "incidents in southern Lebanon continue to be reported, which has a direct impact on people's ability to check on their homes or to move around."