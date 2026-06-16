US President says he plans to share Iran peace deal document with media ‘in a couple of days’

Trump says Strait of Hormuz to be fully reopened by Friday on permanent basis US President says he plans to share Iran peace deal document with media ‘in a couple of days’

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the Strait of Hormuz would be fully reopened by Friday and remain open to shipping toll-free on a permanent basis.

Speaking to reporters at a meeting with the United Arab Emirates’ President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in France, Trump said: “We're going to have it (Strait of Hormuz) fully open by Friday.”

“The ships are starting to move nicely, oil is starting to go, and the prices are coming down rapidly. Stock market is going up rapidly, a lot of good things are happening, and most importantly, Iran will not have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

He said the waterway “is going to be open toll-free, and it's toll-free beyond the 60 days,” adding: “When it opens permanently, it'll be toll-free.”

The US president vowed to share with media the peace deal document reached with Iran “in a couple of days”

“I'll not only release it, I'll probably have a press conference and read it to you word by word, so that the press covers it accurately, because it's a very important document,” he said.

Trump also said he intends to send the Iran deal to Congress for review, saying: “I like the idea … Send it to Congress, please.”

He said that if the deal is not approved, “let's let them (Iran side) have a nuclear weapon,” adding that the Democrats will “go crazy.”

The US president also said removing Iran’s enriched uranium following US strikes on the country would be a “very tough excavation,” adding that only US and “probably China” have the capability to do it.