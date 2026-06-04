‘Launch of new destination represents pivotal step in company’s journey toward diversifying its development portfolio and expanding its impact within urban destinations sector,’ says CEO of Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction

Umm Al Qura announces Masar Gardens development in Mecca, Saudi Arabia ‘Launch of new destination represents pivotal step in company’s journey toward diversifying its development portfolio and expanding its impact within urban destinations sector,’ says CEO of Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction

Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction, the owner, developer, and operator of Masar Destination, on Tuesday announced plans to develop Masar Gardens, its second destination in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, as part of a strategy to expand and diversify its urban destination portfolio.

The company said Masar Gardens will serve as a natural extension of Masar Destination, offering a complementary urban experience shaped by contemporary design, public spaces, and high-quality spatial elements for residents and visitors.

The project forms part of Umm Al Qura’s five-year strategy to build a diversified portfolio of urban and investment destinations across Saudi Arabia’s western region, moving beyond a single flagship development.

Yasser Abuateek, CEO of Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction, said the launch marks a pivotal step in the company’s efforts to diversify its development portfolio and broaden its impact in the urban destinations sector.

“The launch of the new destination represents a pivotal step in the company’s journey toward diversifying its development portfolio and expanding its impact within the urban destinations sector,” said Abuateek. He added that the project aims to create vibrant, community-connected environments while preserving the identity and unique character of the location.

Masar Gardens is being developed under a strategic alliance framework. Umm Al Qura will act as alliance leader and development manager, while the Makkah Construction and Development Company will serve as the financial partner by funding cash compensation for property owners. Al Rajhi Union Real Estate Company will act as the technical partner, carrying out development work and bearing related financial costs in exchange for units in the fund, with details to be finalized in the final agreements.

The destination will be launched gradually through integrated development phases aligned with sustainable urban development objectives. It will cover a total area of about 1.2 million square meters (nearly 13 million square feet), including 841,000 m2 (about 9 million square ft) in West Hindawiyah and 308,000 m2 (about 3.3 million square ft) in South Hindawiyah.

The mixed-use urban development has an initial estimated cost of approximately 6 billion Saudi riyals (about $1.6 million) for infrastructure and land, with a development timeline of up to five years.

According to the company, Masar Gardens is designed around the concept of an exclusive, connected, and sustainable destination. The development will include more than 140,000 m2 of green spaces, road networks, infrastructure, public services, pedestrian pathways extending over more than 8 kilometers (about 5 miles), and a 17-km (10.5-mi) cycling track.

Phase one will focus on infrastructure, public facilities, open spaces, and the preparation of several mixed-use development plots. Later phases will complete the remaining areas, including residential, commercial, hospitality and public facility components.

Umm Al Qura said the project aims to deliver an integrated urban destination that brings together living, working, leisure and hospitality, while supporting quality of life, modern mobility, and long-term economic and social sustainability in Mecca.