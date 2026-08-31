Defense Ministry says reports of missile attack on Al Menhad Air Base ‘false,’ affirms Armed Forces on high alert

UAE condemns ‘hostile Iranian attack,’ reserves right to respond Defense Ministry says reports of missile attack on Al Menhad Air Base ‘false,’ affirms Armed Forces on high alert

The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned on Monday what it called a “hostile Iranian attack” involving a drone intercepted by air defense systems over UAE territorial waters, describing the incident as a dangerous escalation and a flagrant violation of its sovereignty.

"The UAE will not tolerate any threat to its security and sovereignty under any circumstances," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, adding that it reserves its “full and legitimate right” to respond in accordance with international law.

The ministry also called for an immediate halt to the attacks, urging full compliance with the cessation of hostilities.

In another statement, the Foreign Ministry condemned Iranian missile attacks on Jordan, describing them as a threat to the kingdom’s security and stability, and expressing full solidarity with Amman.

Earlier Monday, the UAE said its Air Force responded to a drone detected over the country’s territorial waters while approaching from Iran, the Defense Ministry announced.

It said the UAE Armed Forces remain on a high state of readiness to address any potential threats.

In a separate statement, the defense ministry later denied media reports claiming that Al Menhad Air Base was targeted by missiles, saying such reports were “false.”

The statements came just a few hours after Iran's military said early Monday that it had launched dozens of explosive drones at US troops and helicopters stationed at Al Minhad Air Base in the United Arab Emirates in retaliation for a US strike on Iran's Larak Island.

On Sunday, US forces struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island, marking the first US strikes on Iranian territory since late July.

The operation targeted systems that were allegedly being prepared to launch rockets carrying sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said several fighters and civilians were killed or injured in the strike and vowed to respond.