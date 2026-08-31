'None of the ongoing work on Kharg has stopped,' says CEO of Iran's state-owned oil company

Iran says US strikes on Kharg Island did not stop oil production 'None of the ongoing work on Kharg has stopped,' says CEO of Iran's state-owned oil company

An Iranian official said on Monday that Iran's Kharg Island was bombed "several times by the US-Israeli enemy," adding, however, that the strikes did not stop oil production on the island.

The remarks by the CEO of Iran's national oil company came in response to US President Donald Trump's earlier remarks saying that "Kharg Island being blown to smithereens," according to Iran's semi-official Fars news agency.

Calling Trump's comments "laughable," the outlet quoted the official as saying: "As I speak to you, several contractors are carrying out operations to rebuild and renovate storage tanks."

"None of the ongoing work on Kharg has stopped. Some projects are currently 20% to 30% complete, and work on them is continuing."

On Sunday, US forces struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island, marking the first US strikes on Iranian territory since late July, a US official told Axios.

In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it struck US bases in the UAE and Jordan with missiles and drones.