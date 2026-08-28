Exemption covers tourism, transit, according to presidential decision published in Official Gazette

Türkiye grants visa exemption to Syrian diplomatic passport holders Exemption covers tourism, transit, according to presidential decision published in Official Gazette

Türkiye has granted visa exemptions to Syrians holding diplomatic passports, according to a presidential decision published Friday in the Official Gazette.

The exemption also applies to tourist visits of up to 90 days within any 180-day period and to transit travel through Türkiye.

The decision, signed Aug. 27 by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was issued under Article 18 of Türkiye's Law No. 6458 on Foreigners and International Protection.​​​​​​​