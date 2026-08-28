Permanent Representative to UN Ahmet Yildiz welcomes progress by Syria’s People’s Assembly toward becoming a fully functioning legislative institution

Türkiye condemns Israel’s attacks on Syria, welcomes US decision on terrorism list Permanent Representative to UN Ahmet Yildiz welcomes progress by Syria’s People’s Assembly toward becoming a fully functioning legislative institution

Türkiye’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ahmet Yildiz on Thursday condemned Israel’s continued attacks on Syria, saying they violate the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, while welcoming the US decision to remove Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Addressing a UN Security Council meeting on the latest developments in the Middle East, Yildiz said Syria was steadily advancing toward stabilization despite continuing challenges.

He welcomed progress by Syria’s People’s Assembly toward becoming a fully functioning legislative institution and said recent developments in the judicial process concerning transitional justice and accountability were also important.

“Sustaining momentum in these areas will be essential to strengthening public confidence in the state institutions and advancing an inclusive political process,” Yildiz said.

He also welcomed the recent visit to Syria by International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi and commended the Syrian government for its cooperation with the agency.

Yildiz also welcomed the US decision to remove Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism.

“We commend the constructive approach of the US administration and congratulate the Syrian government and people,” he said.

He said the decision would give further impetus to Syria’s economic recovery and reconstruction, strengthen its position in the international community and contribute to lasting security and stability.

Yildiz, however, warned that Israel continued to undermine Syria’s positive trajectory through what he described as destabilizing actions.

“The recent airstrikes on the Abu al-Duhur airbase constitute yet another example of such actions,” he said.

“We condemn Israel’s relentless attacks targeting Syria’s infrastructure and capabilities in blatant violation of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Yildiz added.

He said Israel’s aggression, which continues to affect civilians and undermine stability, “must cease.”

Yildiz reiterated Türkiye’s call on Israel to fully comply with the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement, refrain from further escalation and reverse its encroachments into Syrian territory.

“The international community and this council, in particular, must use all means at its disposal to bring an end to Israel’s aggression against Syria and its occupation of Syrian territory,” he said.

Yildiz also addressed Türkiye’s military cooperation with Syria, stressing that Ankara’s activities in the country are conducted with the consent of the Syrian government.

“Türkiye's military cooperation with Syria is conducted with the consent of the Syrian government,” he said.

“None of our activities in Syria are directed against or pose a threat to any third country,” he said.

He warned that attempts to obstruct efforts to build Syria’s security capacity could create conditions conducive to the resurgence of terrorist organizations such as ISIS (Daesh).

Yildiz added that Türkiye’s relations with countries in the region are guided by a firm commitment to stability, security and prosperity, which he described as essential to Türkiye’s national, regional and international security.