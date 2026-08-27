President Kais Saied's remarks come amid chronic water, electricity outages in several parts of the country

Tunisian leader calls infrastructure failures ‘deliberate acts’ by nation's 'enemies' President Kais Saied's remarks come amid chronic water, electricity outages in several parts of the country

Investigations have shown that recent water and electricity outages in several parts of Tunisia were caused by “deliberate acts” rather than technical failures, Tunisian President Kais Saied has said, according to the North African country’s state-run TAP news agency.

Saied made the remarks at a meeting in Tunis with Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri and senior officials responsible for infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, electricity and gas.

At the meeting, Saied said the water and electricity outages could not be considered isolated incidents, TAP reported on Thursday.

According to the president, those behind the disruptions sought to “inflame the situation” and disseminate false information to sow confusion and disrupt basic services.

He said that those he described as “enemies of the homeland” had been exposed to the Tunisian public, asserting that their schemes would fail as long as the country’s “internal front” remained united.

Saied also said that the public sought action rather than mere statements, adding that concrete measures would soon be forthcoming.

Throughout August, water and electricity outages have dogged several parts of Tunisia amid high summer temperatures.

Earlier this month, several areas suffered disruptions to the distribution of drinking water despite improved reservoir levels – a problem variously blamed on electricity problems, logistical difficulties and aging infrastructure.

On Saturday, Saied visited several parts of the country -- including Kairouan, Sousse and Mahdia – where local residents voiced concern over chronic water and electricity outages, which the president described as “unusual.”