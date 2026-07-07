Vessel struck by unknown projectile east of Limah, no casualties reported, says British maritime agency

Tanker hit off Oman’s coast, sparking fire aboard vessel: UKMTO Vessel struck by unknown projectile east of Limah, no casualties reported, says British maritime agency

A tanker was hit off the coast of Oman, triggering a fire aboard the vessel, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center said early Tuesday.

UKMTO said it received a report of an incident 8 nautical miles east of Limah.

“A tanker has reported being hit by an unknown projectile on the port side causing a fire, whilst travelling southbound,” the agency said in a warning notice.

The agency said authorities were investigating the incident and advised vessels operating in the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.

No casualties or environmental damage were reported, according to UKMTO.

