Appointment follows announcement of YPG's dissolution, agreement on group's integration into Syrian state institutions

Syrian president appoints former SDF/YPG ringleader Mazloum Abdi as adviser Appointment follows announcement of YPG's dissolution, agreement on group's integration into Syrian state institutions

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa appointed former SDF/YPG ringleader Mazloum Abdi as an adviser on Thursday, according to the SANA state news agency.

Al-Sharaa issued a decree Thursday, appointing Abdi to the position of “adviser to the Presidency of the Republic,” SANA reported.

Abdi announced Tuesday the dissolution of the SDF/YPG terror organization at a news conference.

The Syrian administration and the YPG reached an agreement on Jan. 29 providing for a ceasefire and the group's gradual integration into state institutions.

Abdi previously served as head of the SDF/YPG terror group.​​​​​​​