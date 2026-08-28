Syrian president appoints former SDF/YPG ringleader Mazloum Abdi as adviser

Seyma Erkul Dayanc
28 August 2026•Update: 28 August 2026
Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa appointed former SDF/YPG ringleader Mazloum Abdi as an adviser on Thursday, according to the SANA state news agency.
Al-Sharaa issued a decree Thursday, appointing Abdi to the position of “adviser to the Presidency of the Republic,” SANA reported.
Abdi announced Tuesday the dissolution of the SDF/YPG terror organization at a news conference.
The Syrian administration and the YPG reached an agreement on Jan. 29 providing for a ceasefire and the group's gradual integration into state institutions.
Abdi previously served as head of the SDF/YPG terror group.