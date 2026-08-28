Israeli forces raid village, launch house-search campaign in southern Syria Homes in Rasm al-Ajraf village targeted, Al-Ikhbariyya TV reports

Israeli forces launched a house-search campaign in the village of Rasm al-Ajraf in southern Syria’s Quneitra province on Thursday, according to Al-Ikhbariyya TV.

It did not provide details on the raid.

Southern Syria, particularly Quneitra and Daraa, has seen repeated Israeli incursions involving raids, searches, arrests and the establishment of military checkpoints.

On Aug. 18, Israeli warplanes carried out eight strikes on the runway of the Abu al-Duhur Military Airbase in northwestern Idlib province, causing damage to the infrastructure.

Israeli activities intensified after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December 2024, when Israel declared the collapse of the 1974 disengagement agreement and seized control of the Syrian buffer zone.