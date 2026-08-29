Heavy storm forced more than 20 medium-voltage lines out of service, Alikhbaria TV says

Storm causes power outages across central Syria’s Homs province Heavy storm forced more than 20 medium-voltage lines out of service, Alikhbaria TV says

A severe storm knocked out power across several areas of Syria’s central Homs province, local authorities said on Saturday.

The storm, which has affected the country since Friday afternoon, forced more than 20 medium-voltage lines out of service, Alikhbaria TV reported, citing the Homs General Electricity Company.

The disruptions caused outages in the rural areas of Taldu, Al-Mukharram, Shin, Talkalakh and Palmyra, along with other parts of the province, the company said.

Technical crews were continuing repair work to restore electricity gradually to the affected areas, it added.

On Wednesday, Syria’s Emergency and Disaster Management Ministry warned that unstable weather would affect the country from Friday afternoon through Monday evening, bringing heavy thunderstorms.

Syria’s infrastructure has been severely damaged by the devastating 14-year war waged by the Bashar al-Assad regime from 2011 to 2024, worsening the vulnerability to natural disasters and severe weather.