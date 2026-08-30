'Qatar and Pakistan sought to examine whether it was possible to resume implementation of the commitments under the Islamabad understanding,’ says Deputy foreign minister

Iran says Hormuz transit understanding with Oman contingent on US fulfilling commitments 'Qatar and Pakistan sought to examine whether it was possible to resume implementation of the commitments under the Islamabad understanding,’ says Deputy foreign minister

Iran has reached an understanding with Oman on transit arrangements through the Strait of Hormuz but its implementation is contingent on the US fulfilling its commitments, a senior Iranian diplomat said on Saturday.

"This understanding will not automatically enter the implementation stage,” Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said, according to Tasnim news agency.

“Implementing this understanding requires the other side, particularly the US, to fulfill its commitments. Whenever these commitments are implemented, Iran will also take its measures,” he said.

Gharibabadi said Iran was in no hurry to reopen the strait and would continue its “defensive measures” and efforts to “counter threats.”

“These measures are not new, and if Washington is interested in returning to the path of diplomacy, it must accept responsibility for its past actions,” he added.

He said the necessary arrangements regarding the strait had been made with the Omani government, but responsibility for meeting the requirements rested with the other side.

“Whenever these commitments are fulfilled, Iran will take the necessary action. The Strait of Hormuz remains closed, and if any vessel passes through this route, it will be with the coordination and authorization of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said.

Gharibabadi added that Iran’s armed forces maintain “full oversight” of movements in the strait, rejecting claims that vessels were passing through without coordination with Tehran.

He said Iran’s meetings and contacts with Qatar and Pakistan were held in light of the two countries’ roles as mediators in the talks.

“Qatar and Pakistan sought to examine whether it was possible to resume implementation of the commitments under the Islamabad understanding,” he said.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have remained high since the war began with strikes on Iran in late February. Iran retaliated by targeting US military positions and assets in Arab countries aligned with Washington.

With Pakistani and Qatari mediation, they reached a ceasefire in April and later signed a memorandum of understanding in Islamabad in June to negotiate a lasting peace agreement.

Before the war, there was free passage through the strait, a critical export route for Gulf oil and gas, but Iran insists on retaining control and charging fees, something the US rejects.

Escalatory strikes between the US and Iran in July caused the US to reimpose a naval blockade of Iranian ports, and revoke a waiver that allowed Iran to export oil, with the conflict now appearing to have reached a stalemate.