Qatari, Iranian foreign ministers meet in Tehran amid de-escalation efforts Sheikh Mohammed’s visit to Iran focuses on de-escalation efforts, Strait of Hormuz

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in Tehran on Thursday, according to Iran's Foreign Ministry.

The ministry released images from the meeting but did not immediately provide details of the discussions.

The visit to Tehran by Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Qatar’s prime minister, came as Doha continued efforts to de-escalate tensions between Iran and the US.

Ahead of the visit, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said Sheikh Mohammed would meet Iranian officials to discuss ways to reduce tensions and create conditions conducive to dialogue.

He said the talks would also address freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the need to restore the waterway to the status quo that existed before Feb. 28.

The visit marks the Qatari foreign minister’s first trip to Iran since the conflict between Washington and Tehran began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

The US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding in June following mediation by Pakistan and Qatar, but its implementation has stalled amid differences over the Strait of Hormuz.

The US resumed military attacks on Iran last month, with Tehran responding by striking US military assets in Arab countries aligned with Washington.