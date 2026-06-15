Prime minister says Doha will continue backing efforts aimed at strengthening regional stability through dialogue

Qatar welcomes US-Iran memorandum, voices support for upcoming negotiations Prime minister says Doha will continue backing efforts aimed at strengthening regional stability through dialogue

Qatar welcomed early Monday the memorandum of understanding reached between the United States and Iran, expressing support for upcoming negotiations between the two sides.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani thanked Pakistan and all regional and international parties that helped create the conditions leading to the agreement.

“We look forward to all parties engaging in the forthcoming negotiations in a positive and constructive spirit that will help consolidate this progress and build upon it,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a statement posted on the US social media platform X.

He reaffirmed that Qatar would remain committed to supporting efforts aimed at strengthening regional and international security and stability through dialogue and peaceful means.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump confirmed that a deal with Iran had been completed and announced the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz along with the lifting of a US naval blockade.

“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

He added that he had authorized “the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz” alongside the “immediate removal” of the US naval blockade.

