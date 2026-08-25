Statements came after US State Department announced Syria’s removal from list of state sponsors of terrorism

Qatar, Jordan welcome Syria’s removal from US terrorism list Statements came after US State Department announced Syria’s removal from list of state sponsors of terrorism

Qatar and Jordan on Tuesday welcomed a US decision to remove Syria from Washington’s list of state sponsors of terrorism, saying the move would support stability and recovery efforts in the country.

In a statement, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said the step represents “a positive development” that contributes to efforts aimed at achieving stability in Syria and the region.

“The decision also supports the path of a political settlement in line with international legitimacy resolutions and the aspirations of the Syrian people,” it added.

The ministry reiterated Qatar’s support for Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and independence, and its backing for the Syrian people in achieving security, stability and prosperity.

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry also welcomed the US decision, calling it “an important step” toward supporting Syria’s reconstruction, recovery, and development.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Fuad al-Majali reaffirmed Jordan’s support for Syria’s reconstruction on foundations that “preserve its unity, sovereignty, security, stability and territorial integrity, while safeguarding the rights of all Syrians.”

The statements came after the US State Department announced on Monday that it had removed Syria from the list of state sponsors of terrorism and revoked the designation of the al-Nusrah Front, also known as Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist Organization. The US Treasury Department also endorsed the move.

Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham was one of the most prominent armed groups opposing Bashar al-Assad’s forces during the Syrian revolution. The group was led by Ahmad al-Sharaa, who became Syria’s president after Assad’s ouster in December 2024.

Syria had remained on the US list of state sponsors of terrorism since 1979, during the decades-long rule of the former regime.

​​​​​​​Damascus sees the removal of the designation as opening the way for greater economic transactions, investment, and international cooperation, as well as eliminating restrictions linked to the designation. Other US restrictions remain subject to separate legal processes.