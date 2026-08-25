State Department seeks information leading to identification or location of 5 senior commanders of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

US offers $10M reward for information on key IRGC commanders State Department seeks information leading to identification or location of 5 senior commanders of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

The US has offered rewards of up to $10 million for information leading to the identification or location of five senior commanders of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the State Department’s Rewards for Justice program said Monday.

The program named IRGC Commander Ahmad Vahidi, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters chief Ali Abdollahi, IRGC Aerospace Force UAV commander Sa’id Aghajani, IRGC Cyber-Electronic Command chief Hamidreza Zolasgharian and IRGC Intelligence Office commander Majid Khademi.

“These individuals command and direct various elements of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which plans, organizes, and executes terrorism around the World,” Rewards for Justice said on US social media company X.

People who provide actionable information may also qualify for relocation assistance in addition to a financial reward, according to the program.

The latest offer comes amid continued tensions between Washington and Tehran and follows previous US efforts to gather information on senior Iranian officials and IRGC figures.

The IRGC has been designated by the US as a Foreign Terrorist Organization since 2019. Washington has repeatedly accused the force and its branches of supporting armed groups and conducting operations that threaten US personnel and infrastructure.