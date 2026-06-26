Demonstrators rally outside city hall, calling on municipal authorities to end institutional cooperation with Israel

Pro-Palestinian protesters urge Rome City Hall to sever ties with Israel Demonstrators rally outside city hall, calling on municipal authorities to end institutional cooperation with Israel

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside Rome City Hall on Thursday, urging municipal authorities to sever institutional ties with Israel.

The rally took place in Campidoglio Square, where participants criticized the city administration for maintaining relations with Israel despite the ongoing genocide in Gaza. Protesters called on local officials to suspend all existing cooperation agreements.

Demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and chanted pro-Palestinian slogans outside the municipal building while the City Council was in session, seeking to draw the attention of council members and city officials.

Alongside their demands regarding Gaza, participants also condemned Israel’s military attacks in Lebanon.

Speaking at the rally, Maya Issa, president of the Palestinian Student Movement in Italy, called on Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri and his administration to “end all existing cooperation agreements with Israel.”