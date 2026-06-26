Israeli army says its forces killed 6 people in southern Lebanon amid ceasefire violations Army claims dead people ‘posed threat’ to its forces

The Israeli army said it killed six people in southern Lebanon on Thursday amid continued violations of an ongoing ceasefire.

A military statement claimed the deceased were Hezbollah operatives and “posed a threat” to army forces in the town of Zawtar al-Sharqiya and Ali al-Taher heights.

The army, however, did not provide independent evidence to verify the identities of the dead or the nature of the alleged threat to its forces.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah or Lebanese authorities.

Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed more than 4,200 people and injured over 12,000 others since March 2, according to official Lebanese figures.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 war. During its latest offensive, Israeli forces advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.

Last week, the US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding that calls for ending hostilities across multiple fronts, including Lebanon, as part of efforts to reach a lasting peace agreement between the two sides.