Pakistani premier hails Saudi crown prince’s support for US-Iran deal

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday praised Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his support for efforts that led to the signing of the US-Iran deal, describing the kingdom's role as crucial to the diplomatic breakthrough.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, Sharif held a telephone conversation with the Saudi crown prince and congratulated him on the signing of the agreement aimed at ending months of regional tensions.

The Pakistani premier expressed "deep appreciation" for the crown prince's steadfast support for Pakistan's mediation efforts and commended his leadership throughout the crisis.

Sharif said the agreement was made possible through the strong backing of Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, which helped facilitate dialogue between Washington and Tehran.

For his part, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Pakistan on the successful conclusion of the deal and praised the efforts of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in advancing the peace process.

The two leaders agreed that attention should now shift to the next phase of negotiations between the US and Iran, stressing the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving remaining issues.

They also emphasized the need for vigilance against any attempts to undermine the negotiation process.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian electronically signed the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding,” mediated by Sharif.

The memorandum is intended to pave the way for ending the conflict launched by the US and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28 and reopening the Strait of Hormuz as part of de-escalation efforts.