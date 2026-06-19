Statements stress support for ‘Islamabad Memorandum’ conditions while pledging readiness for any breach of agreement

Iran parliament, IRGC, army back leadership’s conditions in US deal, warn against violations Statements stress support for ‘Islamabad Memorandum’ conditions while pledging readiness for any breach of agreement

Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the army on Friday voiced support for the leadership’s conditions regarding the recently signed memorandum of understanding with the US, while stressing readiness for any possible violation of the agreement, according to the official Iranian news agency IRNA.

In a statement, the parliament’s National Security Commission described the “Islamabad Memorandum” as a new framework for regional and international security and said lawmakers would closely monitor whether the conditions set by Iran’s leadership are fully implemented.

The commission said it maintains “absolute distrust” toward the US and stressed that parliament would use its oversight role to monitor implementation of the agreement.

In a separate message addressed to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the IRGC said the recent military confrontation had compelled the US to retreat from its earlier positions and seek negotiations.

The IRGC said Iran’s armed forces remain ready to support the country’s political leadership and warned that any future violation of Iran’s rights would be met with a stronger response on land, sea and air.

The Iranian army also said its forces remain “on trigger” and prepared to defend the country’s security, dignity and national interests in the event of any breach of the agreement.

The army said Iran’s military and diplomatic efforts had pushed the US toward a ceasefire and understanding, but stressed that combat readiness would continue to increase.

The statements came two days after US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian electronically signed the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding,” mediated by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The memorandum is intended to pave the way for ending the conflict launched by the US against Iran on Feb. 28 and reopening the Strait of Hormuz as part of broader de-escalation efforts.

