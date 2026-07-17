Fire breaks out after strike in northern city; no immediate claim of responsibility

Missile, drone attack hits Iraq's Sulaymaniyah Fire breaks out after strike in northern city; no immediate claim of responsibility

A missile and kamikaze drone attack struck Iraq's northern city of Sulaymaniyah on Friday, triggering a fire, local media reported.

Erbil-based Rudaw TV reported that the attack involved both missiles and a kamikaze unmanned aerial vehicle. A fire broke out at one of the targeted sites, and ambulances were dispatched to the area.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, and Iraqi authorities had not issued an official statement.

Iran has repeatedly carried out strikes in Erbil and Sulaymaniyah, targeting camps of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups as well as the US military base and US Consulate in Erbil.

In the latest previous attacks, Iran launched eight kamikaze drones at Erbil, while a missile strike on a camp belonging to the Iranian Kurdish group Komala, in Sulaymaniyah killed eight members of the group.

The Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government has repeatedly condemned Iran's attacks on Erbil and Sulaymaniyah and called on Tehran to halt the strikes.