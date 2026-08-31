‘Lebanon’s stability is essential to the stability of the region and Europe,’ Joseph Aoun says during official visit to Greece

Lebanese president urges full, impartial implementation of framework deal with Israel ‘Lebanon’s stability is essential to the stability of the region and Europe,’ Joseph Aoun says during official visit to Greece

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Monday called for the full implementation of a US-sponsored framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel, saying it should be carried out “by both sides, without selectivity.”

Aoun made the remarks after meeting his Greek counterpart Konstantinos Tasoulas in Athens, where he is paying an official visit, the Lebanese presidency said on US social media company X.

“Lebanon and its people are tired of wars, and the goal of negotiations with Israel is to end the state of hostility,” Aoun said, calling on Greece to help, “to the extent possible,” ensure the framework agreement is implemented.

“We are determined to end the state of hostility, and the solution lies in diplomacy, not war.”

Aoun also expressed Beirut’s gratitude to Athens for its political, humanitarian and military support for Lebanon.

He said Lebanon intends to develop relations with Greece “at all levels in a way that serves their common interests.”

“Lebanon’s stability is essential to the stability of the region and Europe, and any instability there would have broad negative repercussions,” Aoun said.

“We always look forward to the support of our friends, foremost among them Greece,” he added.

Since early March, Israel has carried out extensive attacks on southern Lebanon, claiming that it is targeting Hezbollah.

Hezbollah has responded by attacking Israeli forces deployed in southern Lebanon, effectively ending a ceasefire that had been in place since late 2024.

In June, Lebanon and Israel signed a US-backed framework agreement calling for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory and the deployment of the Lebanese military into vacated areas.

In reference to Hezbollah, the agreement also calls for the disarmament of armed groups.

