Lebanese president condemns latest Israeli attacks, urges ‘comprehensive ceasefire’

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Friday condemned Israel’s recent attacks in southern and eastern Lebanon that have expanded, causing more killing and destruction and called for a "comprehensive ceasefire as fast as possible.”

“What we are witnessing today in the south and the Bekaa, the expansion of Israeli attacks and more killing and destruction, constitutes a dangerous and condemned escalation,” Aoun said, according to statement from his office on US social media platform X.

“The attacks have affected dozens of innocent people, including women and children, and were undermining efforts to solidify a ceasefire and end the war, especially after recent developments between the US and Iran,” Aoun said.

“That [recent attacks] will not prevent us from working to achieve a comprehensive ceasefire as soon as possible,” Aoun said.

“There can be no leniency on this issue, because a comprehensive ceasefire is the gateway to discussing the other issues, most importantly Israel’s withdrawal, the army’s deployment and the return of detainees.”

The statement come after at least 31 Lebanese had been killed in southern and eastern Lebanon since early Friday as Israel keeps attacking the country despite US-Iran deal coming into force.

