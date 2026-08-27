Pakistani, Kuwaiti defense chiefs ink deal during visit by latter to Islamabad

Kuwait, Pakistan sign joint defense agreement Pakistani, Kuwaiti defense chiefs ink deal during visit by latter to Islamabad

Kuwait and Pakistan signed a joint defense and military cooperation agreement on Thursday during a visit by Kuwait’s defense minister to Islamabad.

Kuwaiti Defense Minister Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed the deal with his Pakistani counterpart, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, according to a statement released by the Kuwaiti Defense Ministry.

According to the statement, the agreement calls for enhancing “operational coordination, exchanging expertise, and raising the level of readiness and integration” between the two countries’ armed forces.

The ministry described the deal as an “important milestone” in bilateral defense cooperation, which, it said, would serve the two countries’ shared interests and contribute to regional security.