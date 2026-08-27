Israeli strike in southern Lebanon kills woman married 2 days earlier: News agency

A young Lebanese woman was killed Thursday by an Israeli airstrike -- two days after her wedding -- in Lebanon’s southern town of Arabsalim, according to the country’s National News Agency (NNA).

Israeli warplanes struck the home of Saja Moussa Sharara in southern Lebanon’s Iqlim al-Tuffah district, killing her instantly and injuring several others, NNA reported.

Sharara had celebrated her wedding only 48 hours earlier, NNA said.

Minutes later, Israeli warplanes carried out a second strike on the same village, causing additional injuries among local residents, according to the news agency.

Since early March, Israel has continued to carry out wide-ranging attacks on southern Lebanon, claiming it is targeting Hezbollah.

Hezbollah has responded by attacking Israeli forces that continue to occupy Lebanese territory.