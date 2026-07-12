Foreign Ministry says Kuwait reserves full right ‘to take whatever measures’ to protect its security

Kuwait condemns Iranian attacks as ‘dangerous escalation,’ ‘grave violation’ of sovereignty Foreign Ministry says Kuwait reserves full right ‘to take whatever measures’ to protect its security

Kuwait condemned on Sunday Iranian attacks on its territory as a “dangerous escalation” that exacerbates tension and instability in the Middle East.

"These attacks reflect a persistent and repeated hostile approach and constitute a grave violation" of Kuwait's sovereignty, the Foreign Ministry said on the US social media company X.

Stating that the attacks come in breach of international law, the ministry said Kuwait “reserves the full right to take whatever measures are necessary to protect its security" in line with international law and the UN Charter.

Tehran said early Sunday that it launched attacks on US military sites in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, and Oman, while the United Arab Emirates said that it had intercepted and responded to Iranian missile and drone strikes.

The US said late Saturday that it had completed a third round of military strikes against Iran this week following another Iranian attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.