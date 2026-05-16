Israeli shelling kills 1 in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire extension Fresh strikes hit Nabatieh and Tyre districts a day after US announced 45-day truce extension

One person was killed and another injured Saturday in Israeli artillery shelling in southern Lebanon despite the extension of the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel, according to official media.

Israeli artillery targeted the vicinity of the Srebbine junction in the Bint Jbeil district in Nabatieh province, killing one person and injuring another, the National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Israeli warplanes also carried out strikes on the town of Jebal al-Botm in the Tyre district and the Housh area east of the city of Tyre, the report said.

In a separate attack, an unspecified number of injuries were reported after an Israeli strike targeted a house in the town of Tayr Felsay in the Tyre district.

Earlier Saturday, the Israeli army targeted nearly 30 areas in southern Lebanon and issued evacuation warnings for residents of nine southern villages and towns ahead of planned strikes.

The developments came a day after the US announced the extension of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon for 45 days starting May 17, following talks between the two sides held in Washington on May 14 and 15.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed nearly 3,000 people, injured nearly 9,000, and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the country’s population, according to Lebanese officials.

