Troops search homes in Daraa, detain man during separate incursion in Quneitra, Alikhbariah TV reports

Israeli forces raid homes, detain man in southern Syria: Report Troops search homes in Daraa, detain man during separate incursion in Quneitra, Alikhbariah TV reports

Israeli forces raided homes in southern Syria and detained a Syrian man on Monday, Syria's Alikhbariah TV reported.

The broadcaster said Israeli forces detained the man after searching a house in the village of Taranja in northern Quneitra countryside.

In a separate incursion into Syrian territory, Israeli forces raided and searched several civilian homes in the village of Al-Ardah in the western countryside of Daraa amid heavy gunfire, according to Alikhbariah TV.

No casualties were reported, and there was no immediate comment from the Israeli army.

On Sunday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the UN would submit a detailed report to the Security Council later this month on Israeli violations in Syria.

Speaking at a news conference in Damascus, Guterres said violations of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity were "unacceptable" and urged Israel to comply with the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

Southern Syria has witnessed recurring Israeli incursions and attacks for months, including raids, searches, arrests and the establishment of military checkpoints.

The activities intensified after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024, when Israel declared the collapse of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and seized control of the Syrian buffer zone.